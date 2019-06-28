Zoe Kravitz Wore Bike Shorts to Her Pre-Wedding Dinner Like the Badass She Is

Image zoom MARC PIASECKI/GETTY IMAGES

We already knew we were into the bike shorts trend, but when Zoë Kravitz opted to make the summertime staple wedding-appropriate? That's when our love for the comfy-cool piece went through the roof. On Friday, the Big Little Lies actress stepped out in Paris with her family and friends, celebrating her upcoming nuptials to Karl Glusman. Just like fellow bride-to-be Sophie Turner, Kravitz wore an all-white outfit that was fit for the occasion. This one, however, included a bandeau bra; a fringed, net-like layer; and a pair of white satin bike shorts. Kravitz then completed the look with white shoes.

We love that the star chose to shake things up a bit and replace the typical pre-wedding dress or jumpsuit with something daring and badass. This is also perfectly in line with Kravitz's everyday style — the girl loves showing skin! — and makes us extra excited to see what she wears on her big day.