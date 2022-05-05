Zoë Kravitz Caused This Never-Before-Seen Bag to Trend in Celebrity Circles

An ambassador for the brand's cosmetics arm, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, since 2017, Kravitz has good reason to opt for Saint Laurent on special occasions and public appearances. But her relationship with the brand doesn't result in flat or even just "nice" looks like we've seen with other celebrity contractual obligations (I won't name names, but even luxury houses get it wrong sometimes). Rather, every time Kravitz has stepped out in YSL in recent history, it's as though she invented the brand altogether.