Zoë Kravitz Caused This Never-Before-Seen Bag to Trend in Celebrity Circles
Zoë Kravitz inspires headlines just by existing. Media companies are literally like: "Kravitz Breathes, Hottest Woman Alive!" I admit, I am guilty of this. But there's nothing hyperbolic about our reaction to her recent tour de force of head-to-toe Saint Laurent looks.
An ambassador for the brand's cosmetics arm, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, since 2017, Kravitz has good reason to opt for Saint Laurent on special occasions and public appearances. But her relationship with the brand doesn't result in flat or even just "nice" looks like we've seen with other celebrity contractual obligations (I won't name names, but even luxury houses get it wrong sometimes). Rather, every time Kravitz has stepped out in YSL in recent history, it's as though she invented the brand altogether.
On her press tour for The Batman in which she played the role of Catwoman, Kravitz flexed her fashion muscle like we've never seen before. A scallop-edged, underboob-baring gown, a back-plunging, crack-baring white floor-length dress, and an Audrey Hepburn-supplanting pink number were triple-threat cymbal crashes after a percussive lead-up of intriguing low-rise, feather-trim skirts, totally sheer burgundy blouses, and shoulders-optional bodysuits, all from Saint Laurent.
Only recently, though, we discovered that Zoë and the brand had something even bigger to show us: the never-before-seen Saint Laurent Icare bag, which Kravitz debuted in a series of photos perfectly encapsulating effortless cool.
Since then, the bag has been seen on some of the hottest young stars out there (other than Kravitz, of course): Sydney Sweeney, Miley Cyrus, and Laura Harrier. Sweeney wore her Icare with a casual jeans-and-T-shirt outfit, complete with understated sneakers, as did Miley Cyrus, while Harrier took the bag to risque heights, posing topless behind it for a selfie.
We love the release of new designer bags, especially ones that are unapologetically luxurious, like the Icare. Made of quilted lambskin leather and featuring an XXL iconic sculpted YSL jewel logo on the front, the bag is truly massive. It has wide sides that can be toggled closed with an interior gold chain and a top handle that can be toted by hand or worn over the shoulder, like Kravitz styled it.
From its utter volume to its exquisite finishes, all things considered, it makes sense that the bag costs nearly $4,000. While the Icare screams "investment piece," I'm not ashamed to admit it has me opening a few tabs of more affordable YSL alternatives, some of which are even on sale, if you can believe it.
Italian boutique aggregator Italist, in particular has some incredible deals (as the European sale cycle is slightly ahead of the American market), bringing handbags to under $420 and wallets to around $200.
Sharing is Icare-ing (see what I did there?), so I'm dropping some of the best Saint Laurent bags and leather goods below, from the brand's latest launch to its most democratically priced alternatives that, who knows, might even be the next stop on Kravitz's Saint Laurent tour.
Saint Laurent Icare Maxi Shopping Bag
Shop now: $3,990; saksfifthavenue.com
Saint Laurent Logo Flat Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $417 (Originally $511); italist.com
Saint Laurent Bold Shopping Bag In Soft Leather
Shop now: $717 (Originally $887); italist.com
Saint Laurent Le Monograms Card Holder In Canvas
Shop now: $207 (Originally $225); italist.com
Saint Laurent Mini Lou Quilted Leather Camera Bag
Shop now: $1,450; nordstrom.com
Saint Laurent Monogram Leather Wallet
Shop now: $545; nordstrom.com
Saint Laurent YSL Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $2,250; nordstrom.com
