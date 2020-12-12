This $36 Wrap Sweater From Amazon 'Accentuates in All the Right Places'

It's the virtual holiday party top you've been looking for.
By Eden Lichterman
Dec 12, 2020 @ 6:30 am
For many of us, this time of year is about finding festive outfits for all the parties and family get-togethers on our calendars. But since the pandemic has limited in-person gatherings, you might be searching for holiday-ready tops to stand out from the waist up during virtual celebrations instead. Enter: the $36 Zesica Wrap V-Neck Sweater from Amazon that "accentuates in all the right places."

Available in 10 different colors, this sweater features a v-neck in both the front and back, an adjustable fabric belt, and a ruffle hem. It’s made from a soft and stretchy viscose, rayon, and polyester blend, so you can stay comfortable while you observe the holidays at home. If you’re going for a laid-back vibe, try pairing the sweater with cozy leggings or high-waisted jeans. To dress it up, style the sweater with a sleek silk midi skirt. 

“This has easily become one of my favorite pieces to wear,” one reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love it. I can dress it up and down and look well put together. This is a perfect piece for those who go for a classy-sexy look.” 

Other shoppers commented on the sweater’s flattering shape: “The waist cinched in the perfect area to be really flattering if you have a larger bust. It’s the perfect material for fall without suffocating you, and the material is still soft. The color was beautiful. Extremely happy with the purchase.” 

As long as you’re signed up for Amazon Prime (or begin your free 30-day Prime trial), you’ll receive this sweater in time for the holidays. And the best part is that you’ll find yourself reaching for it even after its video chat debut — it’s just that versatile. Shop the Zesica Wrap V-Neck Sweater from Amazon now. 

