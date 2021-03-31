Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Ordering This $27 Waffle Knit Matching Shorts Set

Every season, Amazon blesses us with new loungewear sets that somehow always become necessities, and this spring is no different. Already popular among shoppers, the Zesica waffle knit two-piece set is the lightweight everyday outfit you'll want for the warm months ahead.
The set comes with a matching short-sleeved top and shorts, each made from soft waffle knit polyester fabric. The shirt has a relaxed fit with a round neckline and exposed X-shaped seams on the front, while the shorts have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, two side pockets, and small slits on either side.
Available in nine colors and sizes S through XL, this set works as everything from pajamas to a casual errand-running outfit. To dress it up, all you have to do is throw on a denim jacket and a pair of sneakers, and you're ready to head out the door.
"This set is so cute and comfy," one reviewer wrote. "The shirt is cropped but still has an oversized fit, [and] the fabric is thick enough to not be see-through but still thin enough to keep you cool at night. After washing, the color held well (I bought the brick red), and it shrank slightly into the PERFECT fit!"
The nice thing about this set is that you can wear the pieces both together and separately with other items in your closet. You could style the top with a pair of jeans and sneakers or throw on a plain tee with the shorts.
"I keep ordering these sets," a second shopper wrote. "They're super comfortable to lounge or sleep in and also cute enough that I've worn them out to the store!"
Getting dressed this spring and summer will be a whole lot easier with a throw-on-and-go matching set in your closet. Shop the Zesica two-piece waffle knit set on Amazon below.