This Loungewear Set Comes in 17 Colors, and You’ll Probably Want Them All
When it comes to choosing a loungewear set, many of us have certain criteria. You may prioritize flattering bottoms, soft and cozy fabric, convenient pockets, or even pieces that you can wear both together and separately. Well, what if we told you we found a set that meets each one of those requirements? Enter: the Zesica two-piece loungewear set.
Starting at $36 on Amazon, this set comes in 17 colors and includes a cropped crew neck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted joggers with pockets. The top has ribbed detailing along the neckline and around the cuffs, and the joggers have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep pockets, and exposed seams down the middle of each leg.
If you're interested in a first-hand review of this set, look no further than Anna Knief, a managing editor on our e-commerce editorial team. She's a big fan of the pieces and is now the proud owner of the set in three different colors.
"I grew bored of my WFH uniform of compression leggings and workout tops," she said. "I wanted something just as comfortable but a little more put-together, and that's when I stumbled upon the Zesica loungewear set during a midnight Amazon scroll. I went grocery shopping in the set feeling cozy and confident, and when I got home I ordered the same set in two more colors."
And she's not alone. Over 600 Amazon shoppers have given the loungewear set a five-star rating, with many raving about the comfortable material and curve-hugging fit.
"I love this set," a reviewer shared. "It's well made, comfortable, fits very nicely, and I love the color. The waistband sits on your waist, not your hips so the crop top meets the waistband without showing any skin. I like that for warmth's sake."
Another awesome part of this outfit is that each piece can be worn on its own. You can pair the high-waisted joggers with pretty much any crop top in your closet, and the crew neck can be dressed up with a pair of jeans and booties.
If this set sounds like the perfect addition to your wardrobe, shop the Zesica two-piece loungewear set from Amazon below.