Amazon Shoppers Are "Obsessed" With This Just-Launched Midi Dress That's "Perfect for Summer Days"
While Amazon constantly drops new clothes, shoes, and accessories from its most popular brands, only a select few items make it onto the top new fashion releases chart. And for the past few days, the recently launched Zesica tiered midi dress that shoppers are "obsessed" with has held the number one spot on the list.
Tiered dresses have been trending on Amazon for a few weeks now, and this style from Zesica is the latest to join the bunch. Available in 25 colors and sizes small through extra large, it has flutter cap sleeves, a shirred bodice, two tiers in the skirt, side pockets, and a keyhole button closure in the back. The popular Amazon dress is made from 100 percent rayon fabric that's machine-washable, so it'll be easy to clean after wearing it on a hot summer day.
The best part of this simple midi is that you can dress it up or down depending on the shoes and accessories you opt for. Wear it with sneakers and a tote bag for a casual day of running errands, style it with loafers and a blazer for a day at the office, or pair it with heeled sandals and statement earrings for an evening out. It's truly the dress that keeps on giving.
In its short time on Amazon, the midi dress has already earned glowing reviews from customers. One said they "always get compliments" when wearing the dress, while another person noticed that it's "very flattering for a curvy figure." A third reviewer, who said the dress is "perfect for summer days," plans to reach for it on days when they "can't figure out [what] to wear and want to look put together with minimal effort."
Right now, there's an on-site coupon that applies a $3 discount to the popular summer outfit, so it's the perfect time to add it to your cart. Below, shop more colors of the newest customer-loved tiered midi dress on Amazon.