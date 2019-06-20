Wow, Zendaya Just Channeled '90s Julia Roberts, and She Totally Nailed It

Image zoom SplashNews.com

You know when someone wears something that seems familiar, but you can't remember where you've seen it before? That's how we felt about Zendaya's latest, all-gray look. As it turns out, the pairing of that sharp Armani button-down with matching pants and Casadei heels (not to mention the addition of suspenders) was meant to be a bit of a throwback. According to an Instagram from her stylist, Law Roach, this particular outfit was inspired by one Julia Roberts wore in 1990.

Honestly, how could we forget the time Roberts showed up to the Golden Globes in a full gray suit, perfectly pulling off the menswear trend?! We'll never know. But it all makes so much sense now. Zendaya — who even recently dyed her hair red like Roberts — 100 percent nailed this structured combo, giving it a cool update for 2019.

Image zoom Jim Smeal/Ron Galella

Now, it's Roberts's turn to channel the Spider-Man: Far From Home star in return. She's already told us she stans another younger actress's style, so maybe that's not so far off.