Zendaya's Plunging Neckline Tried to Steal the Spotlight, But We're Too Distracted By Her Diamond Earrings

Image zoom Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

It seems as if every time Zendaya steps out of the house, her outfits get better and better. Sometimes, she's channeling '90s Julia Roberts or wearing the Carolina Herrera look of our dreams. Other times, she's making our jaw drop, combining a plunging neckline with some massive diamond earrings.

That's exactly what the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress did in Paris, while attending a launch event for Lancôme Idôle, AKA the new fragrance that she's the face of. While her low-cut, blush-colored gown was no doubt sexy and eye-catching, featuring silver sequin details and a pleated skirt, we couldn't stop staring at her Chopard earrings. It turns out those babies are actually quite fancy, made of 25.78 carats of diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold.

Image zoom Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Of course, while Zendaya's swirly earrings are definitely zoom-worthy, the fun didn't stop there. Her stylist, Law Roach, also put her in two Chopard rings, which — you guessed it — featured even more diamonds.

Image zoom Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Sigh.

Keep on shining, Zendaya!