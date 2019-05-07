It's Not Your Eyes — Zendaya's Met Gala Dress Really Does Change Color

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Over the years, we've learned a little something when it comes to Met Gala: if Zendaya is going, she's bound to be wearing something spectacular. Last year, the star channeled Joan of Arc in silver armor, while her parrot-printed dress from the year before received compliments from Rihanna. However, it her 2019 look that will likely go down in history. Going along with the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger dress was made to transform — literally — throughout the night.

While Zendaya showed up to the event wearing a crystal grey, silk evening gown, her dress was actually animatromic and slowly began turning blue as the night went on. The inspiration, the brand revealed to InStyle via email, was Cinderella, which makes a lot of sense when you think about the character's quick outfit change before her own ball.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We were also told the gown's construction was no easy feat. According to the brand, this dress included 20 carbon fiber rods, five battery packs that produced half a kilowatt of power, 40 meters of LED light strips, and 6,000 controllable points of light. Altogether, it took eight people over three months to make, and weighed 11 lbs. at the time of completion.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of course, we could go on for days describing how cool Zendaya looked walking up the Met steps, but you'll want to get a good look for yourself, ahead.