The Jacket Trend You Saw Everywhere Last Fall Is Officially Back, and It’s on Sale

The teddy bear coat trend won’t be going anywhere this fall, and Zella’s latest drop is here to prove it. Nordstrom’s in-house activewear label just unveiled the cutest iteration of the fuzzy fleece style we’ve seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and just about every other supermodel who’s braved the chilly streets of New York City during the autumn and winter seasons.

Why think about buying a jacket when it’s still absurdly hot out, you might ask? The answer lies in the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Zella’s Farrah Hooded Fleece Jacket is $30 off right now for the occasion. If you’re a Nordstrom cardmember, you can shop the deal right now as part of the Early Access Sale, but if not, you’ll have to wait until 12:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, June 19.

The jacket’s product description notes that it would be great to wear to the gym on a chilly morning, and the accompanying images make a convincing case for sporting the fleece with a head-to-toe athleisure look. Functional touches like soft jersey lining, pockets, and a drawstring hood make it the ideal cozy girl fashion statement. Not to mention, the pastel-hued Pink Ponderosa and Ivory Dove colorways are to die for.

Originally priced at $89, the Farrah Hooded Fleece Jacket could be yours for just $59 should you choose to shop the Anniversary Sale, which will span from tomorrow through Sunday, August 4. We already trust and love Zella for its crazy-comfy leggings, so we have no doubt that this plush zip-up is an investment worth making.

To buy: $59 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com