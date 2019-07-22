The Nordstrom Leggings With Nearly 6,000 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale Today

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

To say this pair of leggings has a fan following is an understatement. It would honestly be more accurate to say that they have straight-up groupies. To their cult following, this one simple pair is the end-all, be-all of the leggings game.

Nordstrom’s Zella Live In High Waist Leggings have nearly 6,000 perfect ratings from hyper-enthusiastic shoppers who swear by pretty much every aspect of their design. From the total opacity (yes, even when hitting those hard-to-reach yoga poses) to their gentle tummy and thigh control, reviewers are convinced this is the best pair of leggings they’ve ever tried.

The genius of the widely lauded Zella leggings lies in their simple yet thoughtful construction. A broad elastic waist panel provides almost shapewear-like support without being constrictive during exercise, and also features a hidden pocket big enough for your locker key.

The fabric composition of polyester and spandex wicks moisture away from the body, keeping you cool and dry, and thankfully stands up well to frequent machine washing. Available in Black and Dark Green, the leggings come in sizes XX-Small through XX-Large.

“The name LIVE IN makes total sense,” writes one reviewer. “I truly do live in these! My favorite part is the high waist because it smoothes my huge hips. Never falls or rolls and also, the shape of the seams on the back?! Makes every bum look lifted and cute! My tiny 17-year-old loved them, my 55-year-old mom loves them, and I love them. But be aware you won’t want any other leggings once you start on Zella Live Ins.”

While thousands of women are happy to spend the regular retail price of $60 on these leggings, today might just be the best day ever to add a pair to your own cart. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, running now through August 4, you can get the beloved Zella leggings for just $39.

Shop the leggings thousands of women swear by for just $39 at Nordstrom.com.