These Extremely Comfortable Leggings Have Over 5,800 Near-Perfect Reviews on Nordstrom

If you’re ready to fall in love faster than 36 questions, keep reading. It’s not your dating life that’s about to get hit with a gorgeous new boo but, rather, your closet.

We already know leggings aren’t just for the gym anymore. But if we’re wearing the super-flattering pant alternatives to the office or dinner, it’s that much more crucial they be extremely reliable — that means no worn-down elastic, no unflattering cinch, and so-help-me-God no sheer fabric across the butt.

As difficult as it can be to navigate the unfathomably competitive leggings space, Nordstrom reviewers are confident they’ve found their holy grail pair. The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings have over 5,800 near-perfect reviews on Nordstrom from shoppers who swear by the stretch pants.

The cult-loved leggings feature a banded high waist that acts like shapewear by holding in your middle. One reviewer writes, “I can see why these leggings have so many good reviews. They really feel high quality. They're tight and suck you in but in a good way. They're still comfortable.”

Like all good leggings worth writing about, this pair features a hidden pocket in the top front seam, just big enough for your locker keys (if you are working out in them) or your phone, for when you need a hands-free moment.

A sturdy polyester-spandex blend makes these leggings flexible, breathable, and so comfortable, reviewers are jumping off the page with their endorsements. “These have become my new favorite. I prefer these over my Spanx. The material feels amazing on. My husband even noticed how nice they look on. (That's saying a lot.),” says one buyer.

Another shopper says, “These are the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever had! They fit like a glove but they have such flexible material it doesn’t feel tight or pinch anywhere. I feel great in them and recommend these leggings to anyone who wants a great fitting comfortable pair of leggings!”

Shop this Nordstrom shopper cult-favorite in black, navy, and marble.

To buy: $54–59; nordstrom.com

