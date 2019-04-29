Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Make Getting Dressed So Freakin’ Easy

Image zoom Courtesy

For anyone who has ever spent their mornings struggling to find an outfit that’s both comfy and cute, Zara has the solution. The fast fashion favorite is releasing its second SRPLS collection on April 30 — with two more installments following in May — full of chic, throw-on-and-go, military-inspired pieces like boiler suits, structured jackets, and an effortless midi-dress.

Much like the first round of SRPLS, these items are all about that utilitarian uniform and will no doubt act as staples in our spring and summer wardrobe. Aside from the easy, breezy feel, the neutral color palette — which consists of "gentle pastels and washed out shades of military green,” according to the brand's announcement — means that every piece is extremely versatile. For example: Sure, the cargo pants and summer trench can easily be worn together, but they’ll also look great when paired with our other seasonal go-tos, like bright-colored tees or leopard print shorts. Honestly, we can already feel our mornings becoming a little less stressful.

It's time to start planning your shopping list by taking a look at what's to come. We have a feeling that once the word gets out about all the problem-solving possibilities, this stuff will sell out pretty fast.

