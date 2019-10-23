5 Styling Tricks to Steal from Zara Right Now
It’s no secret that Zara offers wallet-friendly versions of virtually every trend you’ve been eyeing on Instagram. But its most underrated service? Genius (and, ahem, free) ideas for putting all those hero pieces together, whether on a meticulously styled product page or a dreamy fashion editorial.
The Spanish brand’s latest burst of sartorial brilliance comes courtesy of the imagery accompanying its new Campaign Collection, which was sparked by idea of a free-spirited Parisian who layers all her flea-market finds together and was shot on some of the industry’s buzziest models (oh hey there, Adut Akech). While achieving this level of “oh, I just threw this old thing on” insouciance might be hard to achieve with actual secondhand clothes, the team at Zara has made it super easy for us all.
Read on for 5 inspiring wardrobe tricks from the shoot to try — and, of course, links to the exact pieces you need for each outfit.
Clash Motifs
First pick your combination: a pairing of natty menswear checks (a unifying color will tie the two together) or a high-contrast blend of glen plaid and graphic print. Lacy hosiery and high heels are the perfect way to finish either look.
Layer Your Party Dresses
It doesn't matter how long or short you go here, so long as the hemlines are within a few inches of each other (note the lacy edges peeking from the bottom of this pairing). Bold contrast will only enhance the effect, so try to incorporate a few vivid colors.
Cinch the Waist of a Silky Dress
This concept may not be novel, but your execution can be. Key to making it fresh? An elegant print and oversized chain belt.
Wear All the Textures at Once
Yes, you really can combine faux fur, sequins, and lace (and a little cotton chambray, because why not?). Just add a few unifying shades and choose understated silhouettes — over-the-top shapes will only compete for attention.
Blend Business with Pleasure
A hot pink midi and skinny pinstripe coat? Sounds clashing, but looks amazing. Bonus points if you tie the look together with a chunky gold belt.