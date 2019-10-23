5 Styling Tricks to Steal from Zara Right Now

It’s no secret that Zara offers wallet-friendly versions of virtually every trend you’ve been eyeing on Instagram. But its most underrated service? Genius (and, ahem, free) ideas for putting all those hero pieces together, whether on a meticulously styled product page or a dreamy fashion editorial.

The Spanish brand’s latest burst of sartorial brilliance comes courtesy of the imagery accompanying its new Campaign Collection, which was sparked by idea of a free-spirited Parisian who layers all her flea-market finds together and was shot on some of the industry’s buzziest models (oh hey there, Adut Akech). While achieving this level of “oh, I just threw this old thing on” insouciance might be hard to achieve with actual secondhand clothes, the team at Zara has made it super easy for us all.

Read on for 5 inspiring wardrobe tricks from the shoot to try — and, of course, links to the exact pieces you need for each outfit.