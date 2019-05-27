Zappos Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Flattering Swimsuit — and It’s 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Instagram/BeccaSwim

If you buy one thing this Memorial Day weekend, make it this gorgeous swimsuit Zappos shoppers are calling the “perfect one-piece.” BECCA by Rebecca Virtue’s Color Play High Neck One-Piece is the lacy, flattering swimsuit we’ve been looking for all season long.

The scalloped-edge maillot features a high neck and open back design, and is available in five equally stunning colors. Dozens of Zappos reviewers love it for its ultra-flattering cut that’s playful without being too revealing.

“This swimsuit is the perfect one-piece,” writes one reviewer. “I have been searching for a one piece for a long time and just couldn’t find the right style and fit. I wanted a sexy look that wasn’t too risqué, and this suit was perfect. It is so flattering and makes me feel super confident. I am used to wearing bikinis but since having a baby, I’m a little more self conscious. I feel super confident and fashion forward in this suit and can’t wait to wear it on my upcoming vacations!”

The suit usually retails for $124, but thanks to Zappos’ Memorial Day sale, you can get it today for 40 percent off, for just $74. Zappos’ sale only lasts one more day, so you have to act fast if you want to get in on this deep deal.

Shop this ultra-flattering swimsuit for $74 at Zappos.com.