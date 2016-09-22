The Designer Behind Beyonce's Leather Lemonade Bra Teams Up with & Other Stories

Still on the fence about fashion harnesses? Cool-girl chain & Other Stories’ new collaboration with Zana Bayne—aka, the brand every celeb (including Beyonce, who custom ordered a cone bra and several other pieces to appear in Lemonade) turns to for chic bondage-inspired accessories—is here to conquer your fear with some of the most irresistible leather body adornments we’ve ever encountered, and the perfect pieces to layer beneath. Add in a lookbook of street style-ready outfit ideas and there’s no way you can can mess this thing up.

Far more likely: having the items you want sell out. Although everything just hit stores and online today, we’ve got a feeling that between on point design and wallet-friendly prices (whereas the label's creations usually run upward of $500, the most expensive purchase here is a $245 bustier; some options, like the chokers, go for less than $50) the line will sell through fast. Save yourself the agony of checking for restocks, and visit stories.com to secure your favorite styles now. Dibs on the wraparound bra top!

Courtesy & Other Stories

Courtesy & Other Stories