Your Top Style Q&A

19 of 26 Jason Kempin/WireImage, Time Inc. Digital Studio

Flattering Broad Shoulders



QUESTION:

My broad shoulders make me feel like the Hulk. How can I flatter them?



ANSWER:

Show a little skin! Choose an item cut so that the fabric angles in toward the neck, like the one Brooke Shields is wearing, not straight down. This will put emphasis on the narrowness of your neck, not the breadth of your shoulders. Also, avoid cap-sleeves or anything puffy.