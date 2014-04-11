Spring Wardrobe All-Stars: See Our Must-Have Closet Essentials

Andrea Cheng
Apr 11, 2014 @ 7:22 am

If you're going to shop for anything this spring, let it be our closet crushes of the season. We're not expecting a splurge on a complete wardrobe overhaul—just a few key essentials to look effortlessly on-point once warm weather strikes, and beyond. Got a special event on the horizon? A sculptural dress delivers a futuristic edge without going over the top. Or for cooler days, shield yourself against bitter breezes with a traffic-stopping statement coat that you can layer over casual ensembles or fancy eveningwear.

While delicate jewelry will always hold a special place in our hearts, this spring is all about going bold with gold. Double up on cuffs and stack massive gold-plated jewels to achieve maximum impact. And on a more practical note, trade in sky-high stilettos for wedge sandals to stay grounded and still stand tall.

As our new closet mainstays, these lust-worthy musts have become our everyday go-tos, and they'll be yours, too. So click ahead for all the ways you can instantly refresh your closet and start shopping.

Structured Dress

Special events call for an equally special dress. With its slightly futuristic silhouette, this fit-and-flare A-line dress (Rebecca Taylor, $375; rebeccataylor.com) wows without going over the top. Keep the rest of the look simple-no fussy add-ons-to emphasize the graphic profile.
Bold Gold

Delicate jewels have their place, but we're loving the look of big statement pieces right now. For maximum impact, pair the clean, simple lines with equally minimal clothing. To keep the pristine gleam, jewelry designer Paige Novick says to store them in a jewelry box or sealed in a plastic bag. From top: 2Bandits chokers, $298 for 3; the2bandits.com. R.J. Graziano cuff, $75; rjgraziano.com for a similar style. Aerin Erickson Beamon cuff, $178; aerin.com.
Statement Coat

Why go undercover? A head-turning topper (424 Fifth, $199; thebay.com) that works both day and night instantly upgrades the most basic outfit underneath. Full, shorter sleeves offer a multitude of layering options for unpredictable temps, while the fabric's subtle sheen plays nicely with evening's best.
Wedge Sandals

Wearing steep stilettos is worth it (most of the time). But when you need to stay grounded and still stand tall, sleek wedges pack plenty of polish. Partnered with a pencil skirt or an A-line midi, these strappy stunners (Manolo Blahnik, $735; saksfifthavenue.com) will see you through the workday and beyond.
The No-Tuck Shirt

With its longer back, a button-shirt with tails is meant to be worn loose. Use it for added coverage with skinny jeans, or toy with interesting proportions by combining it with a swingy skirt or breezy trousers. From left: Sea, $305; shopbop.com. Anne Fontaine, $395; annefontaine.com.
Colorful Frames

Sunny weather calls for bold shades, so swap those boring black or tortoise sunglasses for a pair that's as bright as your bikini. Whether it's aviator, cat's-eye, or retro cool, there's a frame to suit every face shape. From top: Agent Provocateur by Linda Farrow Gallery, $431; lindafarrow.com. Foster Grant, $11; at CVS. Fantas-Eyes, $12; maurices.com. Cutler and Gross, $500; cutlerandgross.com. Fetch Eyewear, $85; fetcheyewear.com. Italia Independent, $217; italiaindependent.com.
Ladylike Bag

A refined purse is a timeless investment that conveys automatic authority. High-stakes business meeting? Big interview? Tote a structured style, and boom! Instant confidence booster. From left: Time's Arrow, $595; times-arrow.com. Jason Wu, $2,295; net-a-porter.com.
Pointy Flats

Super-high heels aren't the only way to lengthen the leg. Pointy toes help create the illusion of a long line too. Slip on a pair to finish off a sheath dress for a work-ready look (that also happens to be commuter-friendly). Or go for girl-meets-boy contrast by wearing them with slouchy, rolled-up boyfriend jeans. From left: Pour La Victoire, $117; neimanmarcus.com for a similar style. Tory Burch, $265; toryburch.com. Jimmy Choo, $625; jimmychoo.com.
Silky Pants

Wear PJs outside of the house? In your dreams! Look to these options that channel all the comforts of loungewear but with way more sophistication. Stash the house slippers, though-these pants require shoes with height to dress up the look. From left: 10 Crosby Derek Lam, $350; intermixonline.com. Diane von Furstenberg, $208; dvf.com.
Snakeskin Extras

Add bite to your outfit with python prints. Treat the sssexy accent like a neutral, and use it to offset the season's colorful prints and bold patterns. Team fierce heels with a floaty, floral dress or sling a cross-body bag over a graphic blouse. From top: Anna-Karin Karlsson, $665; intermixonline.com. Express, $80; express.com. Salvatore Ferragamo, $3,500; ferragamo.com.

