Spring Wardrobe All-Stars: See Our Must-Have Closet Essentials

If you're going to shop for anything this spring, let it be our closet crushes of the season. We're not expecting a splurge on a complete wardrobe overhaul—just a few key essentials to look effortlessly on-point once warm weather strikes, and beyond. Got a special event on the horizon? A sculptural dress delivers a futuristic edge without going over the top. Or for cooler days, shield yourself against bitter breezes with a traffic-stopping statement coat that you can layer over casual ensembles or fancy eveningwear.

While delicate jewelry will always hold a special place in our hearts, this spring is all about going bold with gold. Double up on cuffs and stack massive gold-plated jewels to achieve maximum impact. And on a more practical note, trade in sky-high stilettos for wedge sandals to stay grounded and still stand tall.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

As our new closet mainstays, these lust-worthy musts have become our everyday go-tos, and they'll be yours, too. So click ahead for all the ways you can instantly refresh your closet and start shopping.