Here's the Secret to a Flattering Metallic Eye

Silver shadow can look harsh on dark complexions, and gold can make light skin look sallow. So when it comes to creating the perfect metallic shimmer on your lids, say hello to copper. When coupled with deep chocolate brown liner, copper eye shadow has a universally flattering effect thanks to the warm undertones in both shades. To craft the look, start by patting brown cream shadow across your entire eyelid using your fingers, says makeup artist Deanna Melluso, who created the look above. Using a flat brush, press copper shadow on top and repeat two or three times. Next, apply a thin swipe of chocolate liner along the lash line and finish with a coat of mascara. "Add depth by dabbing a touch of gold shadow in your inner corners," suggests Melluso. "It'll make your eyes look wider.”

Products used: Tom Ford Eye Quad in Honeymoon, $80; tomford.com. Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes in Platinum, $45; tomford.com. Tom Ford Eye Defining Pencil in Metallic Mink, $36; tomford.com.

