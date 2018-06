Your spring is about to get a whole lot brighter. InStyle editors spent months combing through runway looks, consulting with the color experts at Pantone, and polling pros in beauty and home design. The result? We’re bringing you the seven coolest color pairings of the season. Get to know these perfect matches, and score tips from editors, stylists, makeup artists, and designers on how to work them into your look and your life.

Your spring is about to get a whole lot brighter. InStyle editors spent months combing through runway looks, consulting with the color experts at Pantone, and polling pros in beauty and home design. The result? We’re bringing you the seven coolest color pairings of the season. Get to know these perfect matches, and score tips from editors, stylists, makeup artists, and designers on how to work them into your look and your life.