The Kardashians Are Keeping Up with Couture Fashion Week

Getty Images (2), WireImage
Andrea Cheng
Jul 10, 2014 @ 4:19 pm

On the heels of Kendall Jenner's couture runway debut at Chanel, Kim Kardashian joined her younger half-sister and hit the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week circuit starting with a front row seat at Valentino—a front row seat right next to Valentino Garavani, that is.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, especially since the designer opened his estate to Kimye (and the clan) when he hosted a lunch in their honor the day before their wedding. And with a sartorial history that boasts a series of skin-skimming silhouettes, her choice in clothing came as no surprise, either. Kardashian showed off her best assets with a plunging teal blue Valentino gown with Hermes sandals.

Later that night, she traded in her gown in favor of a party-ready ensemble and graced a Couture Fashion Week event in Balmain separates—a sexy corded top and a leopard-print pencil skirt—with her go-to Hermes sandals. Fierce! Jenner also made quite a fierce impression in Balmain. She went for an olive-green gladiator-like frock complete with mesh Balmain booties.

The verdict here: A style win for the Kardashian-Jenner girls!

Click through more memorable moments from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

1 of 20 Getty Images (2), WireImage

The Kardashians at Couture Fashion Week

On the heels of Kendall Jenner's couture runway debut at Chanel, Kim Kardashian joined her younger half-sister and hit the Couture Fashion Week circuit starting with a front row seat at Valentino where she wore a plunging teal Valentino gown. That night, the duo made a fierce statement at a Couture Fashion Week party, both in Balmain-Kim in a sexy corded top and leopard-print pencil, Kendall in a gladiator-style frock.
Advertisement
2 of 20 Imaxtree

A Literal Take On Red Carpet Fashion

For their Viktor & Rolf Couture fall/winter 2014 collection, designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren took inspiration from the red carpet-literally. They fashioned styles made from the heavy material, which resulted in cocoon-like silhouettes and dramatic bows.
3 of 20 Jason Lloyd-Evans

The Atelier Swarovski x Viktor & Rolf Jewelry Collab

The two brands continued their ongoing jewelry collaboration and debuted a 10-piece collection, aptly titled "Red Velvet Rock" (to coordinate with the red carpet theme), featuring designs that boast crystals embedded into velvet. "No red carpet is complete without the matching jewels," the Viktor & Rolf designers stated.
Advertisement
4 of 20 ImaxTree

Togas for Grown-Ups at Valentino Couture

Designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli traveled back in time (the Pre-Raphaelites movement, to be exact) and modernized Roman togas with languid shapes and rustic prints, complete with gladiator sandals and corset-like belts.
Advertisement
5 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Conchita Wurst Makes Her Runway Debut

Conchita Wurst (Austrian singer Tom Neuwirth's stage name) made her runway debut at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter 2014 show when she closed as a Gothic bride to a tremendous round of applause.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Pocket Transparency at Elie Saab Couture

It's common knowledge that an evening dress with pockets is infinitely superior to an evening dress without pockets. Designer Elie Saab knows this too-he didn't let sheer fabrics deter him from fashioning his confectionery confections with handy pockets.
Advertisement
7 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Making Statement at MMM Couture

An embellished lobster throw, a Japanese bomber-turned-gown, and an "I love you" heart-shaped bodice printed from a helium balloon, were just a few of the statement-making looks that made up the magnificent Maison Martin Margiela Couture fall/winter 2014 collection.
Advertisement
8 of 20 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kate Hudson Does Glitz & Glam At Armani Prive

Hudson took her front row seat at the Armani Prive fall/winter 2014 show in a blinding sparkle-studded top and matching plisse pants from the Armani Prive spring 2014 collection. Couture perfection!
Advertisement
9 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Risky Fashions at Armani Prive

From voluminous tulle creations to out-there polka dot veils, Giorgio Armani's red-and-black line-up showed off couture's moodier, edgier side.
Advertisement
10 of 20 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jared Leto Cross-Dresses at Chanel Couture

Leto's fashion knows no bounds. He gave a pair of women's tweed denim skinnies (from the Chanel pre-fall 2014 collection) a cavalier spin by teaming them with a graphic tee, a chambray shirt and cowboy boots, complete with his signature ombre strands, too-cool aviators, and facial scruff. We're calling it: Rocker couture du jour.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Next Big Trend: Dresses Over Shorts

Thanks to Lagerfeld's say-so, dress-and-pant combos (or in this case, shorts) are officially in. A parade of zippy A-line dresses and coatdresses were layered over coordinating shorts (that had us reminiscing of biker shorts in their heyday) at the Chanel Couture fall/winter 2014 show.
Advertisement
12 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's Couture Debut

The younger half-sister to the Kardashian clan has booked the ultimate gig! The reality star-turned-model walked the Chanel Haute Couture show outfitted in a feathery plaid number, topped with a punky spiked 'do.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart's Impromptu Makeover

The actress surprised everyone at the Chanel Haute Couture show by pairing her daring ensemble with an even more daring pixie cut, which was set off by long, side-swept fringe.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Pajama-Style Tops, Reimagined

Giambattista Valli brought the relaxed shirt to new, red carpet-ready heights when he paired them with full tea-length and ground-grazing ball skirts for the fall/winter 2014 couture line. Gorgeous!
Advertisement
15 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

A Study In Contrasts at Dior Haute Couture

What started as a romantic line-up with pretty floral prints and centuries-old pannier-style silhouettes quickly transitioned into futuristic one-pieces and slick menswear-inspired tailoring.
Advertisement
16 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

Stars Pull Out All The Stops for Dior Haute Couture

If there's one fashion show to get gussied up for, it's Dior Haute Couture. Charlize Theron brought the glam in a gold embroidered silk cady Dior dress with nude Dior sandals, while Emma Watson aptly wore Dior Haute Couture, accessorizing her embroidered pleated inky blue-and-white dress with Dior accessories and jewelry by Eva Fehren and Vita Fede.
Advertisement
17 of 20 Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Face-Palms Emma Watson

At the Dior show, Jennifer Lawrence playfully face-palmed Emma Watson. BFFs in the making? We hope so!
Advertisement
18 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Schiaparelli's Unconventional Animal Prints

Traditionally, animal prints call to mind leopard spots, snakeskin, or zebra stripes. But Marco Zanini broke ground with eccentric patterns, sprinkling Schiaparelli Couture designs with pigeons and squirrels.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Catwalking/Getty Images

Gowns, Pants & Gown-Pants At Atelier Versace

Donnatella Versace playfully mixed silhouettes for fall/winter 2014 couture, layering sweeping gowns over one-leg pants, and even going as far as fusing the two together to create dramatic gown-pant hybrids.
Advertisement
20 of 20 AKM-GSI

Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Preview of Atelier Versace

The Atelier Versace fall/winter 2014 show kicked off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, but it was Jennifer Lopez who stole the spotlight. She wore a gown-pant hybrid from the collection (before it walked the runway), which featured a white strapless column with a thigh-high slit that revealed one beaded pant leg. Atelier Versace jewelry and silver Versace platform sandals served as the finishing touches.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!