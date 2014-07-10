The Kardashians Are Keeping Up with Couture Fashion Week

On the heels of Kendall Jenner's couture runway debut at Chanel, Kim Kardashian joined her younger half-sister and hit the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week circuit starting with a front row seat at Valentino—a front row seat right next to Valentino Garavani, that is.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, especially since the designer opened his estate to Kimye (and the clan) when he hosted a lunch in their honor the day before their wedding. And with a sartorial history that boasts a series of skin-skimming silhouettes, her choice in clothing came as no surprise, either. Kardashian showed off her best assets with a plunging teal blue Valentino gown with Hermes sandals.

Later that night, she traded in her gown in favor of a party-ready ensemble and graced a Couture Fashion Week event in Balmain separates—a sexy corded top and a leopard-print pencil skirt—with her go-to Hermes sandals. Fierce! Jenner also made quite a fierce impression in Balmain. She went for an olive-green gladiator-like frock complete with mesh Balmain booties.

The verdict here: A style win for the Kardashian-Jenner girls!

