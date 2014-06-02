Yes, You Can Do: Surfer Style

William Davila/startraksphoto.com; Kevin Sweeney (2)
Cindy Weber-Cleary
Jun 02, 2014 @ 8:30 am

It’s really quite simple to take on a trend. Just follow this smart advice from InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary.

Growing up at the Jersey Shore in the ’70s, I loved everything about surf culture, especially long-haired boys in their wet suits half unzipped and hanging off their tanned torsos. I also adored beach-babe style: bikinis, Baja hoodies, puka-shell jewelry, and flip-flops. The look was—and is—totally awesome!

Why I Love This Look

1. The freewheeling Endless Summer feel of these clothes is guaranteed to get you stoked for a good time or bring back memories of a favorite Maui or Malibu vacation.

2. Nothing is hotter than this mix of Hawaiian and Californian style, a sun-kissed glow, and beach hair. It’s casual and all about being undone.

How to Pull It Off

1. This is definitely a weekend trend. Don’t even think about wearing any of it to the office. You should also consider your location: Splashy colors and palm-tree prints are just the thing to wear when you’re headed to the beach or pool or when you’re sipping a tequila sunrise on the deck of your summer share, but they may look a bit out of place for a date at a nice restaurant.

2. Age can be a factor. If you are north of 45, think twice about wearing trendy neoprene or board shorts. Opt instead for a fun woven beach bag or a classic shift in a muted Hawaiian print. If you actually surf, put on that rash guard and a little sunscreen and be as gnarly as you want to be.

Start building your surf-inspired wardrobe with these key pieces in our gallery.

For more tips, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

A.L.C.

$380; intermixonline.com
2 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

H&M

$13; hm.com
3 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Tommy Hilfiger

$99; tommy.com
4 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Roxy

$88; roxy.com
5 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Juicy Couture

$79 (top) and $85 (bottom); nordstrom.com
6 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

See By Chloé

$425; at Finale Boutique, 732-886-3600
7 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Tibi

$165; tibi.com
8 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Hipanema

$108; hipanemausa.com
9 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Soludos

$41; soludos.com
10 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Bohemian Love

$225; lovebohemianlove.com
11 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Westward Leaning

$180; westwardleaning.com
12 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

J. Crew

$198; available in June at jcrew.com
13 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Royal Natives

$110; theroyalnative.com
14 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

American Eagle Outfitters

$16; ae.com
15 of 15 KEVIN SWEENEY

Roxy

$40; roxy.com

