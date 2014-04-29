Spice Up Your Wardrobe With These Sassy Safari-Inspired Pieces

It's really quite simple to take on a trend. Just follow this smart advice from InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary.

Whether you are an intrepid trekker or an armchair adventurer like me, you will find these mutes tones and exotic patterns a welcome addition to your wardrobe. The mix of utilitarian details and animal prints lends itself to the urban (or suburban) jungle effortlessly.

Runway Inspiration: Donna Karan

Celebrity Inspiration: Cate Blanchett in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Why I Love This Look:1. Personally, I find brightly colored pieces challenging. They often require more time and thought than I am willing to give. So I stick to my base camp of neutrals—black, beige, gray, white, and khaki—and rely on prints and texture (and occasionally a little sparkle) to amp things up.

2. That said, it's a snap to incorporate colorful accents into a neutral palette. A pinch of saffron, orange, or chartreuse can add just the right amount of spice.

3. Forget camouflage—there is another reason safari clothing was designed in these earthy colors: They don't show dirt easily. Practical and fashionable.

Shop the gallery to start building your safari wardrobe with these key pieces.

—Cindy Weber Cleary