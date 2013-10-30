You Can Do: Ladylike Leather

If the very idea of rocking leather skinnies or a biker jacket makes you shudder—you're not that kind of girl!—you will be pleased to know there are many luxe options now with a more elegant, decorous appeal. Designers are using soft skins to create curvy peplums, waist-nipping dresses, and midcalf skirts that come off as sensuous, not sex-kittenish.

It's really quite simple to take on the leather trend. Just follow these three style rules from Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary and then click through our gallery for some inspiration.

1. Stick to classic shapes and muted colors. Nothing revealing, super-tight, studded, or distressed.

2. Team a leather piece with a contrasting texture for instant visual interest. A leather pencil skirt, for example, could conceivably be worn to the office with a boxy tweed jacket as long as your workplace isn't ultra-conservative.

3. If you're still nervous, choose a soft color instead of black or a leather accessory such as a pair of glamorous gloves or a slender bow belt. These won't raise any eyebrows but will still deliver a little stylish frisson.

Timex

Gold-toned watch with leather strap, Timex, $45; timex.com
Portolano

Napa leather gloves, Portolano Products, $210; at Portolano Products, 212-719-4403
Frances Heffernan

Napa leather and merino wool top, Svee, $255; at Frances Heffernan, 847-446-2112
Lisa Freede

Leather and gold-plated cuff, Lisa Freede Jewelry, $95; lisafreede.com
Iris & Ink

Why Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary loves this look: “The contrast of a demure silhouette (such as this full-skirted dress) with a material with such sexy connotations (black leather) is the height of allure. It makes the wearer more intriguing.”

Leather dress, Iris amp Ink, $475; theoutnet.com
Calvin Klein

Style Secret from Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary: “Reach into your shoe stash for a pair of pointy-toe pumps, which will complete the slightly retro mood.”

Faux-leather skirt, Calvin Klein, $110; at macys.com
Skinny

Faux-leather belt, Skinny, $42; skinnystyle.com
Club Monaco

Lambskin and rayon-blend dress, Club Monaco, $698; 212-462-4390

