Yes, You Can Do: Sleek, Breathable Cutouts

It’s really quite simple to take on a trend. Just follow this smart advice from InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary.

"Peekaboo, I see you!" This beloved nursery game takes on new meaning this season thanks to all the clothing and accessories with openwork details. But don't dismiss this big reveal just because you're modest. It's not necessarily about showing a lot of skin: The Emilio Pucci runway look (above) showed just a sliver.

Why I Love This Look

1. Cutouts communicate cool, but if you think they scream avant-garde, you will be surprised to learn that stars like Bette Davis were sporting them as far back as the '30s and '40s .

2. Revealing details don't have to put anything you don't want to on display—if you choose wisely. Look for small-scale, intricate laser-cut designs or discreet openings at the shoulder or near the rib cage.

3. A one-piece swimsuit that exposes a small area can actually be more intriguing than a string bikini. A little mystery goes a long way.How to Pull It Off

1. Be sure to put the focus where you want it. If you have a slender waist, celebrate it with a dress that zips open on either side. Got shapely legs? Try a skirt with windows from knee to thigh. Not feeling like a show-off? You can certainly wear laser-cut sandals or a perforated cuff. The idea is to deliver some skin or the illusion of it, somewhere.

2. If you are wondering whether this look is age-appropriate, I would steer clear of showing a lot of cleavage and opt for a "cold shoulder" top or a back cutout instead.Add some cutout pieces to your wardrobe with the key pieces in our gallery!

