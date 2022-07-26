Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This "Flattering and Comfortable" Midi Dress Will Keep You "Perfectly Cool"

When summer temperatures get unbearably high, it's easy to fall into the trap of wearing athletic clothes every day. And while moisture-wicking fabric is a great way to stay comfortable, it's nice to switch up your warm-weather looks with a breezy sundress. One in particular is the $33 A-line midi dress that Amazon shoppers are calling "perfectly cool for the summer heatwave."

In the past 24 hours alone, sales for the popular dress have increased by 66 percent, earning it a spot as the fourth best-selling dress on Amazon. It comes in a playful variety of 37 colors and patterns, is available in sizes small through extra-large, and it's made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester. The dress has adjustable spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice with ruching down the front, and a flared skirt with side pockets that's equal parts fashionable and functional.

Casual Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

You can style the dress for multiple occasions. For a casual, everyday look, pair it with flat sandals, a tote bag, and a denim jacket. You can also wear it as a swimsuit cover-up with flip flops and a sun hat for a stylish beach day. And for an evening out, throw on the dress with strappy heels, a clutch, and hoop earrings.

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the midi dress a five-star rating. One reviewer said the "material is breathable and lightweight," making it "perfect for super hot days." A second shopper who's "pretty picky when it comes to dresses," called it "flattering and comfortable," and a third reviewer confirmed the "adjustable straps make a huge difference with the fit."

With many weeks of hot summer weather still to come, now is a great time to grab the Yathon midi dress for $33 at Amazon. Shop more colors and patterns, below.

Casual Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Casual Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Casual Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

