10 Wrinkle-Free Dresses for Your Next Trip

Packing for a getaway can be tricky. You want to make sure you include some pretty options for all of the pictures you'll be taking, but balling up your precious dresses and stuffing them into your suitcase never sounds like a good idea. I mean, who wants to spend their vacation trying to iron out wrinkles?

There are a few fabrics that will still look amazing even after being crammed in your cute, little suitcase for hours. You just need to make sure you're shopping for wrinkle-free fabrics when you're planning your getaway outfits.

One fabric that you can always count on is velvet. Sure, it's typically associated with winter and fall looks, but the fuzzy material has been trending for a couple of seasons now. And several designers are making summer-friendly designs that make for luxe vacation pieces. Lyocell is another durable fabric to keep on your radar. The strong material is made from cellulose in wood, but it's just as soft as cotton. You'll find a lot of beautiful clothes labeled with its branded name, Tencel.

Lastly, we're big fans of cashmere, since the cozy fabric is less prone to wrinkles, too. We've rounded up some pretty dresses made from the durable materials ahead. So you can go ahead and do some worry-free packing.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tie-Waist Dress

Moon River $105 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Velvet Cold-Shoulder Dress

Yigal Azrouel $990 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Reina Ruffled One-Shoulder Dress

Apiece Apart $365 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Lace Appliqué Crinkled Velvet Dress

Jonathan Simkhai $895 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Maya Chambray Popover Dress

Ali & Jay $128 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Velvet Twist Front Dress

Topshop $30 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Sierra Ruched Dress

Veronica Beard $495 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Dorada Cashmere Maxi Dress

Theory $475 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Paula Dress

Ulla Johnson $414 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Beatrice Dress

Paige $219 SHOP NOW

