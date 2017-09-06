The Wrangler by Peter Max Collaboration Just Made Things a Whole Lot Groovier

When you hear the name Wrangler what probably comes to mind is classic tried and true denim, but that's all about to change.

For the brand's 70th anniversary, Wrangler has launched a premium collection of denim and clothing with iconic artist Peter Max, who is most commonly known for his vivid artwork of the 1960s and 1970s. The result? A groovy collaboration that is vintage '70s meets modern sensibility.

Courtesy of Wrangler

While the collab is new to this generation, this isn't the first time the brand has teamed up with Max. The artist first collaborated with Wrangler back in the early ‘70s and is incorporating the same colorful and graphic prints of that era into today’s line of jackets, jeans, Western shirts, and tees.

In addition to the retro-inspired clothing, Wrangler is introducing a new high-waisted, straight cut jean and updated styles in their denim jackets. Complete with psychedelic ringer tees, colorful denim, and printed jean jackets, this collection combines the upbeat, creativity of the 1970s with the sensibility and wear of Wrangler classics.

Courtesy of Wrangler

You can stock up on all your '70s-inspired wardrobe needs now by shopping the collection here!