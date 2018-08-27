Would You Wear It: Head to Toe Animal Print

Getty Images
Samantha Cohen
Aug 27, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
So you can't imagine saying "goodbye" to the silk leopard print skirt you saw all over Instagram and just had to have in your summer wardrobe. We get it.

Which is why we encourage prints year-round. In fact, we think prints should be thought of as a neutral; just like you think of black, white, and nude. And since they're a neutral, mixing prints is totally expectable, if not encouraged.

Here, we put together four animal print on animal print on animal print looks that we highly suggest you try. Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the assortment? Pick two items from your favorite look to get yourself started.

1 of 4 Courtesy

LOOK 1

Shop the Look: Mango Top, $60; mango.com. Rixo Skirt, $330; saksfifthavenue.com. Mystique Shoes, $116; shopbop.com. Illesteva Sunglasses, $280; illesteva.com. Loeffler Randall Tote, $295; loefflerrandall.com. Jennifer Zeuner Necklace, $330; shopbop.com.

2 of 4 Courtesy

LOOK 2

Shop the Look: Nanuska Top, $370; net-a-porter.com.  Zara Skirt, $70; zara.com. Dinosaur Designs, $190; shopbop.com. See By Chloe Bag, $375; net-a-porter.com. Vince Camuto Shoe, $159; vincecamuto.com.

3 of 4 Courtesy

LOOK 3

Shop the Look: Proenza Schouler Top, $325; modaoperandi.com. Topshop Pants, $80; topshop.com. JCrew Shoes, $198; jcrew.com. Clare V. Bag, $245; nordstrom.com. Kenneth Jay Lane Cuff, $210; net-a-porter.com.

4 of 4 Courtesy

LOOK 4

Shop the Look: Ganni Top, $170; net-a-porter.com. We11Done Skirt, $420; net-a-porter.com. Golden Goose Sneakers, $495; shopbop.com. ASOS Bag, $24; asos.com. Forever21 Sunglasses, $8; forever21.com. Cloverpost Ring, $55; shopbop.com.

