Would You Wear It: Head to Toe Animal Print

So you can't imagine saying "goodbye" to the silk leopard print skirt you saw all over Instagram and just had to have in your summer wardrobe. We get it.

Which is why we encourage prints year-round. In fact, we think prints should be thought of as a neutral; just like you think of black, white, and nude. And since they're a neutral, mixing prints is totally expectable, if not encouraged.

Here, we put together four animal print on animal print on animal print looks that we highly suggest you try. Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the assortment? Pick two items from your favorite look to get yourself started.

