Are You Investing In Bridal Swimwear?

Just last week, we published a story about bridal swimsuit ideas for the bride-to-be's bachelorette party. And i'll preface by saying: I'm probably not your average bride. I'm not having bridesmaids or a bachelorette party for that matter. And the idea of all these "extra" events in anticipation of the wedding feels super overwhelming to me.

Don't get me wrong. I love having to buy an outfit for an event. When I was young, I basically tired out every sport just so that I could survey how the uniform would look. Basketball? Not chic. Horseback riding? Very chic. I digress.

Bridal swimwear is a popular Google search term, which means brides to be (and their "maids") are looking to buy swimwear for no other reason than ... the fact that there are upcoming nuptials.

Some of the most popular "bridal bathing suits" are explicit: with the word "BRIDE" or "TAKEN" splayed across the chest of the suit. I wonder: what does one do with the "BRIDE" one-piece post-wedding? When she's no longer a bride? Is it a one-time-use suit?

To me, it's a much smarter investment to take what you love about your wedding gown and find it in bathing suit form. Don't be the overt bride, but rather the thematic bride. Finding pieces that speak to the type of bride you are can be done by paying attention to things like fabrication, movement, and mood. Find a suit that's categorically bridal: ruffles, romantic laces, etc. etc. etc.

Shop our favorites below. And don't worry. We put the BRIDE one in there, too.