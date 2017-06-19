Workout Crop Tops Prove Athleisure Is the Gift That Keeps Giving

bandier/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 19, 2017

The fashion world welcomed the crop back with open arms, and now the fitness biz is doing the very same thing. Not a sports bra and not quite long enough to be a tank, this shirt’s sweet spot is right in the middle and conveniently flatters your favorite high-waisted yoga pants. But if the athleisure movement has taught us anything, workout clothes should be worn in and outside of the spin studio, so we rounded up a few cute crops that have potential in both departments.

VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running

1 of 5 Courtesy

Nike Sportswear Tank

Nike $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ultracor LEVEL SILK KNOCKOUT CROP TOP

Bandier $121 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret Mesh Crop Top

Victoria's Secret $15 (regularly $25) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Maiden Lane Bra

$85 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Outdoor Voices Slashback Crop

Outdoor Voices $60 SHOP NOW

