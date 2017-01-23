Victoria Beckham Teaches Us How to Dress for Work

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Oh, the power of a good work outfit. It makes you stand taller, feel more confident, and if you ask me, perform at your highest level. So, what makes the perfect office look?
Something that’s tailored to your preference, stands out (but not too much), and says, somehow, that you mean business.
Victoria Beckham’s look while lunching in Paris yesterday? Office 'fit perfection. Just because you’re sitting at a desk all day does not mean you have to wear all black (although, that can be chic too). Try colorblocking like VB in bright, bold colors to stand out. The fit, albeit baggy and menswear inspired, is flattering and most importantly, comfortable. Colorful and cozy is a winner.
Cheers, Victoria!