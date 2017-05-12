Shirtdresses That Will Up Your Office Game

Timur Emek/Getty
Ann Jacoby
May 12, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Reasons we love wearing shirtdresses to the office: they're incredibly easy to wear, super comfortable, and office-appropriate. As a fun alternative to the ever-classic skirt suit, these dresses are equally professional but give you the option to add a bit of flair with a great print or interesting fit. What's not to love about that? We've rounded up 11 of our favorites that will quickly become your work wardrobe go-to. 

VIDEO: Hear Jessica Alba's Best Career Advice

 

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

TIBI MEN'S STRIPE SHIRT DRESS

Tibi $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

FRAME LACE UP MIDI DRESS

Frame Denim $425 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

ZARA FLOWER SHIRT DRESS

Zara $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

TOMAS MAIER POPLIN SHIRTDRESS

Tomas Maier available at MATCHESFASHION.COM $718 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

LA LIGNE STRIPED SHIRTDRESS

La Ligne $218 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

M.I.H. CIRCLE-SLEEVE SHIRTDRESS

MiH Jeans $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

PIXIE MARKET ASYMMETRICAL SHIRTDRESS

Pixie Market $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

ARITZIA JACQUARD DRESS

Aritzia $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

MADEWELL DENIM SHIRTDRESS

Madewell $68 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

WHISTLES LOLA DRESS

Whistles $189 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

THEORY BELTED SHIRTDRESS

Theory $355 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!