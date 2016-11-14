Nail the Navy and Black Trend with This Perfect Day-to-Night Outfit

Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Stephanie Araujo (market)
Nov 14, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. Zara top, $20; zara.com 2. Topshop necklace, $14; topshop.com 3. Maje jacket, $995; maje.com 4. Raey trousers, $556; matchesfashion.com 5. Francesco Russo shoes, $860; theline.com 6. Simon Miller bag, $390; net-a-porter.com

What’s even better than a black and navy ensemble? A black and navy ensemble with richly textured fabrics thrown in. See for yourself with our favorite new day-to-drinks style hack: a fluid satin button-down in deep midnight tucked into plush noir trousers. To save the combination from feeling too dressed up at the office, stick to understated jewelry, and a mid-size leather purse (read: no teensy clutches), and switch to your sexiest pair of stilettos right before happy hour. Fingers crossed it’s an early one!

