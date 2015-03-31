How to Master Spring Layers for Every Kind of Weather

Depending on where you live, spring temps can sometimes drop as low as the 30s. Instead of reverting back to wintry darks, lighten up with pretty tonal layers of blush, oatmeal, and ivory. Shop the look:

Tory Burch top, $177; toryburch.com. Madewell cardigan, $53; madewell.com. H&M coat, $70; hm.com. J.Crew pants, $98; jcrew.com. Vince mules, $425; shopbop.com.