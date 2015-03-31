How to Master Spring Layers for Every Kind of Weather

A sleeveless coat is the solution to tricky in-between weather—it offers additional insulation without the risk of overheating. Treat it like a sleek vest and layer it over a floral long-sleeve dress. Shop the look:
Don't let the dismal weather get to you. Deliver a chic, sophisticated look with a crisp button-down layered under a cool LBD. Waterproof the combo with a classic trench, fun umbrella, and sleek rain boots. Shop the look:
Depending on where you live, spring temps can sometimes drop as low as the 30s. Instead of reverting back to wintry darks, lighten up with pretty tonal layers of blush, oatmeal, and ivory. Shop the look:
A sleeveless coat is the solution to tricky in-between weather—it offers additional insulation without the risk of overheating. Treat it like a sleek vest and layer it over a floral long-sleeve dress. Shop the look:
Don't let the dismal weather get to you. Deliver a chic, sophisticated look with a crisp button-down layered under a cool LBD. Waterproof the combo with a classic trench, fun umbrella, and sleek rain boots. Shop the look:
Depending on where you live, spring temps can sometimes drop as low as the 30s. Instead of reverting back to wintry darks, lighten up with pretty tonal layers of blush, oatmeal, and ivory. Shop the look: