How to Master Spring Layers for Every Kind of Weather

Mar 31, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
<p>Forecast: Sunshine</p>
Forecast: Sunshine

Slip on a summery printed frock for super-sunny days. Got an excessively air-conditioned office? Shrug on a matching textured jacket when you're indoors. Shop the look:

 

Whistles dress, $370; whistles.com. Mango jacket, $120; mango.com. Splendid sandals, $108; shopbop.com.

<p>Forecast: Slightly Overcast</p>
Forecast: Slightly Overcast

A sleeveless coat is the solution to tricky in-between weather—it offers additional insulation without the risk of overheating. Treat it like a sleek vest and layer it over a floral long-sleeve dress. Shop the look:

 

Reiss dress, $370; reiss.com. French Connection sleeveless coat, $288; frenchconnection.com. Schutz sandals, $220; heels.com.

<p>Forecast: Sunny With a Slight Breeze</p>
Forecast: Sunny With a Slight Breeze

Style a whimsical camisole with an open-knit sweater and a pair of long culottes for extra protection for when the wind picks up. Shop the look:

 

Equipment cami, $110; net-a-porter.com. Theory sweater, $345; theory.com. Tibi culottes, $350; tibi.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs, $298; piperlime.com.

<p>Forecast: Cloudy</p>
Forecast: Cloudy

When the temps drop and it's cold inside and out, pile on the layers by topping a tea-length skirt with an Oxford and blazer. Shop the look:

 

Gap Oxford shirt, $50; gap.com. Rebecca Taylor blazer, $395; rebeccataylor.com. Sseko scarf, $60; ssekodesigns.com. Zara skirt, $279; zara.com. Grenson platform Oxfords, $470; shopbop.com.

<p>Forecast: Rainy</p>
Forecast: Rainy

Don't let the dismal weather get to you. Deliver a chic, sophisticated look with a crisp button-down layered under a cool LBD. Waterproof the combo with a classic trench, fun umbrella, and sleek rain boots. Shop the look:

 

Joe Fresh Oxford shirt, $29; joefresh.com. Topshop pleated wrap dress, $105; topshop.com. Babaton trench coat, $295; aritzia.com. Loeffler Randall rainboots, $195; loefflerrandall.com. Kate Spade umbrella, $58; katespade.com.

<p>Forecast: Unseasonably Chilly</p>
Forecast: Unseasonably Chilly

Depending on where you live, spring temps can sometimes drop as low as the 30s. Instead of reverting back to wintry darks, lighten up with pretty tonal layers of blush, oatmeal, and ivory. Shop the look:

 

Tory Burch top, $177; toryburch.com. Madewell cardigan, $53; madewell.com. H&M coat, $70; hm.com. J.Crew pants, $98; jcrew.com. Vince mules, $425; shopbop.com.

