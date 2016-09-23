What to Wear to Any Job Interview, According to WhoWhatWear’s Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power

WhoWhatWear’s founders Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power turned a passion for style into a thriving online destination for trend news. Now, on the heels of a mega-successful Target collaboration and the launch of their first book, The Career Code ($12; amazon.com), Kerr and Power are sharing tricks for landing (and nailing) job interviews.

First up? Mastering the no-fail office outfit. "For days when you have a job interview or a big meeting, wear a favorite outfit that you already own rather than buying something new, so that you know you'll feel comfortable," says Kerr.

Adds Power, “You don’t want to be pulling at yourself or constantly adjusting, so this will ensure that you look and feel confident.” Here, the duo shares the go-to pieces.

Printed Dress

"Depending on the culture of the place, you can go conservative with a subtle print or show off your personality a bit with more color and a bold pattern," says Kerr.

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes is Serving Up Career Real Talk—And You Won't Want to Miss It

Leather Belt

"My Hermès H belt makes me feel like a superhero because it was the first fancy item I purchased. Plus, it accentuates your waist if you're wearing a more flowy dress," says Kerr.

Tailored Blazer

"It's a staple in my wardrobe, and it goes perfectly with a pair of Céline trousers," says Power.

Pick up a copy of InStyle's October issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now, for more career-related tips, tricks, and advice.