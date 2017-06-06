The Best Work Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty
Steffi Lee
Jun 06, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Most months of the year, work wear outfits are easy to piece together—a couple of great basics and staples can churn out a million iterations! But the summer is a different story, especially in N.Y.C. where the humidity is intolerable. While looking professional and put-together is always the number one priority, not sweating profusely comes in at a very close second.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming, Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner

Fortunately, with so many airy and breathable fabrics on the market, you can stay cool without sacrificing the look of a great long trouser. If you work in a more lax environment, pair with a slightly cropped poplin shirt. If you’re more of a corporate gal, stick to a linen button-up.

Here, we show the pairs we have in our current online shopping bags.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sea

Cuffed khaki pant

Sea available at Intermix $365 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Zara

Cropped trousers

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tibi

Cecil stripe cropped pants

Tibi $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Joseph

Hessian trouser

Joseph $315 (originally $630) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Theory

High-waist pant

Theory $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Staud

Pietro pants

STAUD available at Net-a-Porter $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Villa pants

Tory Burch $119 (originally $295) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!