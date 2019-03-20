How to Get a Wardrobe Like Amal Clooney for Under $150
When she’s not dressing for the red carpet, you’ll likely finding Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney serving up some serious style inspiration in a variety of timeless workwear and polished everyday pieces.
The 41-year-old attorney is often seen going to and from work functions in chic dresses, modern suiting, and a series of basics every woman should have in her closet, which is why we rounded up some of her chicest outfits and turned them into a shopping checklist. And while Amal may look like a million bucks, you certainly don’t have to drop a ton of cash to dress like her. In fact, you can get all of these look-alike styles for under $150.
So whether you want to refresh your wardrobe or emulate her sophisticated sense of style, here are all of the closet staples you’ll need. And don’t forget to finish your outfit with her three go-to accessories: a pair of oversized sunnies, nude pumps, and a sleek handbag.
Red Sheath Dress
If you’re tired of your go-to little black dress, a simple red frock is the perfect alternative. It’s just as chic and versatile while evoking even more confidence, making it the perfect thing to wear for your next presentation or big meeting.
To buy: $36-$123, amazon.com
White Button Front Skirt
Though this wear-with-anything skirt looks perfectly polished for the office with sweaters and blouses, it will look just as stylish on the weekends with your fun tanks, tees, and other off-duty staples.
To buy: $119, dillards.com
Gray Cropped Slacks
Cropped slacks are a must-have for dressing in between seasons. Follow Amal’s lead and pair the versatile pants with easy-to-remove layers, like sweaters, blazers, and jackets, so you’ll always be comfortable.
To buy: $48-$147, amazon.com
Black Floral Pencil Skirt
Pair a patterned pencil skirt with a simple black sweater or t-shirt, and you’ll have the perfect warm-weather outfit ready to go in seconds.
To buy: $19-$60, amazon.com
Beige Suiting
While Amal wears her neutral jacket and skirt together, you can wear yours even more often by mixing and matching the suiting pieces with the rest of your wardrobe. Style it with other basic colors like black, navy, or Amal’s signature color red.
To buy: $100, amazon.com
Black Wide-Leg Trousers
While you could go for a pair of basic trousers, pants that feature a wide leg or subtle flare feel just a bit more fun, and are sure to become an equally valuable workhorse in your wardrobe.
To buy: $68, nordstrom.com
Camel Skirt
A basic skirt in a warm camel color can be easily styled with sweaters, tights, and boots during the colder months, and lightweight, breezy tanks and tops during the summer.
To buy: $40, hm.com
Red Blazer
Follow Amal’s lead and style the staple with a ruby blouse and red skirt to create a sharp monochromatic look. A cherry red lip and bright bag would also beautifully complement the bold blazer.
To buy: $139, nordstrom.com