Shop 9 Non-Pencil Skirts That Are Perfect for the Office

Timur Emek/Getty
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
May 09, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

As sharp as they look, pencil skirts are also sometimes a bit of a nightmare. They can be constricting and just generally uncomfortable to spend 8+ hours in. The thought of the straight silhouette is appealing enough, since it's basically the definition of sleek and polished—but in reality we often just cant wait to get out of our pencil skirt at the end of the work day! With this sartorial truth in mind, we've sourced and compiled the best non-pencil skirts that are still office-appropriate but undeniably more comfortable! 

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Wrap Skirt

Vince $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Skirt

Sea $325 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Midi Skirt

Pixie Market $139 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Pleated Skirt 

Adam Lippes $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Satin Trim

La Ligne $177 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Frill Skirt

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Cargo Skirt

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Lamé Skirt

Gucci $1,700 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tie Skirt 

Aritzia $98 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!