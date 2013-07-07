8 Summer Work Outfit Ideas

Looking to heat up your work wardrobe for summer? We rounded up eight key tips for summer office dressing inspired by stars like Olivia Palermo and  Taylor Swift, from the sophisticated shorts look to the printed pencil skirt to (our favorite) the summer pantsuit. Click to see them all.

OUTFIT 1: The Bold Maxi

Often worn as weekend- or beachwear, maxis are casual musts. For a more refined look, copy Jordana Brewster's structured silhouette, higher neckline, and accessories that boast the same yellow undertones, like warm leather accents.

DRESS
Michael Kors, polyester, $370; farfetch.com.
BAG
Rebecca Minkoff, leather, $295; shopbop.com.
SHOES
Banana Republic, leather, fabric, $120; bananarepublic.com.
OUTFIT 2: The Graphic Sheath

Try out Jessica Chastain’s take on the traditional LWD. A graphic print upgrades it from weekendwear, plus the design forgives and flatters every body shape. White pumps and a bright cobalt blue bag leave a crisp, clean finish.

DRESS
Diane von Furstenberg, polyester, silk, $415; farfetch.com.
BAG
Tinley Road, $55; piperlime.com.
SHOES
Bebe, leather, $89; bebe.com.
OUTFIT 3: The Work-Appropriate White

The key to pulling off white pants? The fit. Anything too loose or too tight can cross the line from office-friendly to office-faux-pas. Like Gwyneth Paltrow, couple a tailored ankle-skimming pair with a classic black top nude sandals. Shoulder an oversize tote by day and carry a clutch by night.

TOP
Sandro, silk, $125; sandro-paris.com.
PANTS
Tory Burch, cotton, $250; net-a-porter.com.
BAG
BCBG, leather, $428; bcbg.com.
SHOES
Hoss, leather, $240; piperlime.com.
OUTFIT 4: The Summer Pantsuit

It’s a tad intimidating to follow Olivia Palermo’s footsteps and match head to toe. Pick a peplum top in a citrus hue and pair it with pants a shade darker or lighter. To avoid color overdose, break the look up with a leopard print belt, a dark-hued satchel, and colorful ankle-strap sandals.

TOP
Milly, viscose-blend, $250; net-a-porter.com.
PANTS
10 Crosby by Derek Lam, cotton, $245; farfetch.com.
BELT
Express, leather, synthetic, $25; express.com.
BAG
Asos, polyurethane, polyester, $65; asos.com.
SHOES
French Connection, leather, $90; frenchconnection.com.
OUTFIT 5: The Casual-Chic Crop

Sing rhapsody blues with Miranda Kerr in a chambray button-down tucked into navy-and-white print shorts. Important note: Look for an appropriate length and not one that rides uptothere. Metallic ballet flats add a touch of polish to an otherwise low-key look.

TOP
Topshop, cotton, $58; nordstrom.com.
SHORTS
Zero + Maria Cornejo, acetate, cotton, polyester, $198; lagarconne.com.
BAG
Topshop, leather, $160; topshop.com.
FLATS
Circus by Sam Edelman, man-made, $53; zappos.com.
OUTFIT 6: The Sophisticated Shorts

Take advantage of the shorts-suit trend, just like Taylor Swift. Balance the shorter hemline with a long-sleeve blouse (you can always shrug on the matching blazer for power meetings) and finish off with nude kitten-heels—save the sky-highs for after hours.

TOP
River Island, polyester, $64; riverisland.com.
SHORTS
Babaton, triacetate, polyester, $65; aritzia.com.
PURSE
Mango, polyurethane, $35; mango.com.
HEELS
Zara, leather, polyurethane, rubber, $50; zara.com.
OUTFIT 7: The Printed Pencil

Diane Kruger, a professional print mixologist, married a black-and-white striped peplum top with a blue-and-white patterned pencil skirt. Do the same, selecting patterns that offset each other (i.e., subdued and bold, not subdued and subdued). Opt for pointy-toe hot-red flats—the style is office-appropriate, but the color says, "Hello!"

TOP
River Island, viscose, $50; riverisland.com.
SKIRT
Merona, cotton, $23; target.com.
BAG
Vince Camuto, $298; vincecamuto.com.
FLATS
Dolce Vita, leather, $149; lordandtaylor.com.
OUTFIT 8: The Floral Skirt

Perfect for balmy days, a fun floral A-line gets an office upgrade with a sleeveless white button-down, like Emmy Rossum's look. Stick with neutral accessories; but if you’re looking for that extra oomph, glam up your look with a textured purse and a hint of glint at the heel, all within the same color palette.

TOP
Zara, cotton, $40; zara.com.
SKIRT
Parosh, cotton, $365; farfetch.com.
BAG
Inge Christopher, leather, $235; clubmonaco.com.
HEELS
Aldo, textile, rubber, $40; aldoshoes.com.

