8 Summer Work Outfit Ideas

Courtesy (3); Splash News; Retna Ltd.
Looking to heat up your work wardrobe for summer? We rounded up eight key tips for summer office dressing inspired by stars like Olivia Palermo and Taylor Swift, from the sophisticated shorts look to the printed pencil skirt to (our favorite) the summer pantsuit. Click to see them all.
MORE:
• Play Our Instant Stylist Game!
• Stylish Shorts for Under $100
• Make Your Belt Work Overtime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement