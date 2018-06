You can stop wondering what to wear to work to look as stylish as you do outside the office. Our editors' curation of work outfits encompasses far more than chic suits for women. Find your perfect mix of office-appropriate dresses, shoes, skirts, bags and sweaters. Whether your job is ultra-corporate or incredibly creative, our tips from top hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists make dressing for the office a simple job—and might help you land the corner office you deserve.

You can stop wondering what to wear to work to look as stylish as you do outside the office. Our editors' curation of work outfits encompasses far more than chic suits for women. Find your perfect mix of office-appropriate dresses, shoes, skirts, bags and sweaters. Whether your job is ultra-corporate or incredibly creative, our tips from top hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists make dressing for the office a simple job—and might help you land the corner office you deserve.