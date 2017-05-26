All the Stars Stepped Out Looking Like Superheroes on the Wonder Woman Blue Carpet

We love our superheroes, especially when they're women! Wonder Woman is an absolute classic and it's already setting records, as the first woman-directed superhero movie with a big Hollywood budget.

The excitement was palpable at the film's Hollywood premiere, with its cast and a host of other gorgeous stars in attendance. Modern-day Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, was a lady in red, sizzling in a red embellished Givenchy halter gown with cutout detailing, while Robin Wright, who plays a general in the film, kept it simple and chic in a Saint Laurent halter LBD with an asymmetric hemline.

The film's men were just as fashion-forward. Chris Pine was dapper in a three-piece suit for the evening. A great choice, though he would look good in veritably anything. And Kellan Lutz, who brought his mom as his date to the premiere, opted for a timeless black suit that matched his mom's black-and-white striped frock. Now, it's clear where the Twilight actor gets his good looks from!

Wonder Woman hits theaters today and we can't wait to get our tickets!

Candice Patton

Lynda Carter

Karla Pope and Kellan Lutz

Chris Pine

Robin Wright

