Amazon's New Women-Owned Fashion Storefront Is Full of Dresses, Sandals, and Bags Starting at $20
As someone who spends eight hours a day scrolling through Amazon, I'm constantly finding new brands and fashion curations. Whether that's a secret section of trendy jumpsuits or an under-the-radar loungewear launch, there's always something new hidden in Amazon's fashion department. Most recently, the retailer launched a storefront dedicated to women-owned brands, and it's full of spring- and summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories, starting at $20.
The curation includes pieces from brands like BB Dakota, Beyond Yoga, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, and Staud. You'll find everything from comfy athleisure to summery dresses to timeless jewelry. Keep scrolling to check out 12 of the best seasonal items to shop from Amazon's new women-owned brands section:
- Humble Chic Pendant Necklace, $20
- Humble Chic Vegan Leather Convertible Bag, $24
- BB Dakota Day in the Life Short, $32
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Team Pockets High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $36 (Originally $72)
- Sweaty Betty Sustainable Energise Workout Tank, $54
- Pantora Monica Grommet Tee, $54
- Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $68
- BB Dakota Mariposa Mini Dress, $77 (Originally $89)
- BB Dakota California Soul Maxi Dress, $88 (Originally $119)
- Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Lou Small Hoops, $110
- Staud Bean Bag, $195
- Staud Maya Ruched Flat Sandals, $265
Starting off with an unbelievable deal from Beyond Yoga, you can get the high-waisted biker shorts on sale for $36, which is half off the original price. Made from a buttery-soft and moisture-wicking blend of polyester and lycra, the biker shorts have a 7-inch inseam, a thick waistband, and side pockets. Choose from five colors and sizes XS through XL.
For more formal occasions this summer, look no further than BB Dakota's selection of dresses, like this sleeveless floral maxi. The loose-fitting, tiered dress has a high neckline with a fabric tie and a button closure on the back. Wear it with a pair of heeled sandals, oversized hoop earrings, and a clutch, and you're ready for wherever the night may take you.
Moving on to accessories, Humble Chic makes a $20 pendant necklace that "goes with everything and adds sparkle and pop to any neckline," according to one shopper. It comes in both an oval and a heart design, each on a dainty 16-inch gold chain with a 3-inch extender. Plus, it comes wrapped in a gift box, so you can spoil yourself or a loved one with an affordable treat.
Also from Humble Chic, this $24 vegan leather bag can be worn as a crossbody, a wristlet, or a clutch. It comes in 13 colors and patterns, and it has multiple interior pockets to keep your phone, keys, and everyday essentials organized. Plus, the bag even has slots for your cards, so you don't have to add a bulky wallet. It's the perfect multipurpose handbag to add to your closet this spring.
And for shoes, Staud has a pair of simple flat sandals that are the perfect spring splurge. They're made from smooth leather available in both dark beige and light cream, and they have two ruched straps across the top. The sandals also have a lightly cushioned footbed for extra comfort and a rubber outsole. You can wear these with everything from jean shorts to a flowy dress — they're just that versatile.
If you're going to buy yourself a few new pieces for the warm weather months, you might as well do so from women-owned brands. Check out Amazon's entire storefront of women-owned businesses, here.