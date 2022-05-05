Amazon's New Women-Owned Fashion Storefront Is Full of Dresses, Sandals, and Bags Starting at $20

As someone who spends eight hours a day scrolling through Amazon, I'm constantly finding new brands and fashion curations. Whether that's a secret section of trendy jumpsuits or an under-the-radar loungewear launch, there's always something new hidden in Amazon's fashion department. Most recently, the retailer launched a storefront dedicated to women-owned brands, and it's full of spring- and summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories, starting at $20.