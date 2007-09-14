Womanly Suits

InStyle.com
Sep 14, 2007 @ 2:43 pm
no title
pinterest
Christian Dior
Roman Barrett
no title
pinterest
Bill Blass
Roman Barrett
1 of 3

Advertisement
1 of 2 Roman Barrett

Christian Dior
Advertisement
2 of 2 Roman Barrett

Bill Blass

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!