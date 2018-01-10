Work Pants That Will Stylishly Get You Through the Winter

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jan 10, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

It's easy to get into a winter-style rut. We've all been there. You know that moment when you realize that you've worn plain pants and a boring sweater for three days in a row? But just because it's colder than a polar bear's toenails, doesn't mean your style has to suffer. You can still keep warm in your work pants—just jazz them up a little bit.

A few small tweaks can turn your winter style into style-star status. Not sure where to begin? Start with our roundup of winter work pants that will have you feeling like a new person at the office.

VIDEO: 3 Stylin' Black Trousers

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Mensy Belted Trousers

Make your usual black pants pop by switching them out with an option that has a paperbag waist.

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Wide Leg Tweed Pants

Pick a thick fabric that will protect your legs against the chilly wind.

Emerson Rose $119 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Pleat Front Pants

Look for silhouettes that will hug your legs for added warmth.

Diane von Furstenberg $179 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Wenyana striped pants

Nail your next meeting in a pair of pinstripe pants made with a wool-blend material.

By Malene Birger $425 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Joan Tartan Check Wide Pants

Get a fashion-girl approved look with wide check pants perfect for making a statement at work.

Storets $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Eyelets striped trousers

Shop for pants with small embellishments—like the rivets and ruffles on this pair.

Mango $30 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Wide Leg Crepe Pants

Brighten up your dark winter wardrobe with on trend red pants.

$53 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

High Waist Luxe Velvet Pants

Turn to cozy fabrics to keep you feeling warm.

Theory $255 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lark & Ro Women's Patch Pocket Pant

Keep an eye out for something as simple as unexpected pocket placements to refresh your winter style.

Lark & Ro $42 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Sedona Wide-Leg Pinstripe Pants with Ruffled Trim

Take things to the next level with a design outlined in ruffles.

Cinq a Sept $425 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!