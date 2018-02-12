Chic Winter White Items to Add to your Wardrobe 

Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander (Market) and Samantha Cohen (Text)
Feb 12, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

If New York Fashion Week's street style has taught us anything it's: yes, you can wear white during the winter. And in fact, the fashion set highly suggests it. There's no need to shy away from wearing a traditionally "spring" color during the winter or fall. Opt for white items in heavy knits and interesting textures that will keep you warm through February. 

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet 

Find out exactly which pieces to grab in our roundup below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

White Leather Tote 

We're obsessed with the curved half-moon shape of this structured bag. What gives it extra "oomph" is the beige wrapped graphic top handle.
Danse Lente $455 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Pocketed Coat 

This is as far from a nurse's jacket as you can get. We love the straight design of this piece, which reminds us very much of coats from Mansur Gavriel and The Row.

Mango $150 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Resin Earrings 

These earrings, smooth pearlescent resin stones, are inspired by the designers' surfing expeditions.

Dinosaur Designs $220 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Oversized Turtleneck Sweater 

The turtleneck on this sweater is detachable which means you're basically buying two sweaters for one price. Winning!

Tory Burch $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Belted Wrap Mini Skirt 

This oversized mini skirt looks great with black tights, a big chunky knit, and thigh high boots.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Pleated Crepe-Paneled Dress 

For the more fashion-forward, opt for something with a pop of color.

MM6 Maison Margiela $480 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Textured Leather Mule

White mules are the new white boots.

Mercedes Castillo $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Leather-Trimmed Poplin Shirt 

Update your classic white button-down with something snazzier, like this poplin shirt with leather detailing.

MM6 Maison Margiela $490 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Marble Effect Cat-Eye Sunglasses 

Head to toe white includes eyewear, and if you're going to get sunnies, you might as well get Celine.

Celine $370 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!