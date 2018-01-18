How To Wear Florals In The Snow, According to a Fashion Designer

Nicky Zimmermann knows a thing or two about florals. Her namesake brand, launched in Australia in 1991, is known for selling out of flowing, floral, bohemian dresses that are uber feminine and ruffly. Think cool enough for Beyonce, pretty enough for Miranda Kerr, and edgy enough for Kendall Jenner.

While prices are steep (a dress can run you north of $1,000), they last forever and feel amazing to wear. But do those summery prints actually translate throughout the year? Can I wear a pink ruffle dress in the snow? Nicky says, "Yes." Here, she breaks down the ways to transition your favorite summer floral well into February.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Floral Dresses to Look Forward To