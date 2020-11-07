This Mall Brand Has Over 300 Winter Coats and Jackets for Under $80
It’s that time of year again. The air conditioners come out of the windows, you break your wool sweaters out of storage, and the indoor heat goes up as quickly as the sun goes down at 5 p.m. Winter isn’t always the most fun, but there’s one definitive bright side: You get to shop for coats and jackets. And, if you shop at Forever21, you don’t even have to buy just one. Everyone’s favorite mall brand has hundreds of coats and jackets available right now, and all of them for under $80. Suddenly the shorter, colder days don’t seem so bad, do they?
Forever21 broke down its massive coat offering by category, so it’s super easy to shop. First, you can shop by size: The brand offers both straight sizes and plus sizes, so there’s something for everyone. If a warm puffer is what you’re looking for, there are a variety of options. Grab a hooded puffer for the days when you just need a bit of warmth, or go for a longer version when the windchill picks up. If you like a bit of extra protection, check out the hooded puffers. And, if basic black simply doesn’t do it for you, browse through the selection of puffers the brand offers in bold colors and prints.
If you’re looking for something warm, but a bit more cuddly, Forever21 also has a huge selection of plush and faux fur coats, one of the biggest ongoing trends from last winter. With both long and short versions available, there’s a snuggly coat to fit with almost every style aesthetic.
If you prefer to look less teddy bear and more tough guy, the brand also has a selection of motorcycle jackets and bombers (try wearing a moto jacket under a shearling coat for a layered, textural mix that will look as cool as it will keep you warm). And, if you’re from a place where the winter simply doesn’t get that wild, there is a wide selection of denim jackets available to shop, too. Whatever you’re looking for, Forever21 has got it. Now all you have to do is add to cart.
Best Puffer Jackets
Best Plush & Faux Fur
- Plush Drop-Sleeve Coat, $45
- Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Coat, $35
- Faux Fur Animal Print Coat, $32
- Plus Size Plush Zip Half Zip Pullover, $30 (Originally $32)
- Plus Size Faux Shearling Coat, $49.99
Best Bombers & Motos
- Faux Suede Shearling & Moto Jacket, $65
- Plus Size Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $40
- Puffer Bomber Jacket, $23
- Reversible Bomber Jacket, $38 (Originally $45)
Best Denim Jackets
- Denim Faux Shearling Jacket, $30 (Originally $40)
- Cropped Raw Cut Denim Jacket, $28 (Originally $35)
- Plus Size Reworked Denim Jacket, $45
- Plus Size Raw Cut Denim Jacket, $28 (Originally $35)
- Fleece Trim Denim Jacket, $32 (Originally $40)