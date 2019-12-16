Ok, But Which Celebrity Coats Are Actually Warm?

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When I try to look cute in the cold, I put on a jacket that’s too skimpy and freeze, while simultaneously disappointing my mother. When celebrities want to look cute in the cold, they wear a jacket that’s too skimpy and hop into their chauffeured BMW, surrounded by the additional warmth of their hulky security guards. Either that, or they wear a coat so large (we’re looking at you Rihanna and Céline Dion) it’s probably listed on StreetEasy.

Of course, like the rest of the human population, celebrities inevitably dress reasonably from time to time. After all, they’re just like us! Sometimes. And when that rare occasion happens — when they’re out walking the dog or on set in a snowstorm — they wear the kind of jackets you’re supposed to wear: puffy and practical and incredibly warm.

Here are 10 winter coats made by brands celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Madonna actually wear to keep warm in the winter. They may not be as meme-able as Rihanna’s Ella Boucht pink puffer that went viral a couple years ago, but they’ll definitely make your mother proud.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Woolrich

When it got cold, Carrie Bradshaw opted for long, dramatic vintage fur coats. Sarah Jessica Parker, though, is a little bit more practical — and some similar options to her go-to Woolrich coat are even available on Amazon.

Woolrich Arctic Down Parka

Jennifer Aniston in The North Face

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner have recently been wearing the North Face down jackets that were popularized in the ‘90s. But you know who has actually been wearing them non-stop for years? Jennifer Aniston.

The North Face Hyalite 550 Fill Power Down Jacket

Jennifer Lopez in Coach

At the beginning of Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez’s character, Ramona, invites Constance Wu’s character, Destiny, to “climb” into her fur jacket. It’s safe to say if she asked us to climb into any one of the incredible Coach jackets she’s worn this month, we wouldn’t hesitate to accept.

Coach Oversized Shearling Aviator Jacket

Katie Holmes in Isabel Marant

Katie Holmes loves coats. And we love the Max Mara coat both her and every celebrity seems to own as much as the next person, but it’s nearly $4,000. When it comes to puffers, Holmes keeps it designer; but for $3,000 less, her Isabel Marant puffer is practically a steal.

Isabel Marant Étoile Kristen Metallic Puffer Jacket

Kate Middleton in Perfect Moment

Potentially inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic big red puffer, Kate Middleton recently wore a red ski jacket by Perfect Moment. Unlike Diana’s look, though, Middelton’s is sleek and streamlined, which is perfect if you also plan on hitting the slopes.

Perfect Moment Mini Duvet II Ski Jacket

Meghan Markle in Barbour

Meghan Markle has worn Barbour’s Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket more than a couple of times, and after being sold-out for months, it’s finally available again at Nordstrom.

Barbour Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket

Angelina Jolie in The North Face

Sure, no one can look as badass as Angelina Jolie in anything, much less a long puffer North Face, but it’s a look worth trying — especially when you get a gift certificate with your purchase.

The North Face Long Hooded Acropolis Parka

Sandra Bullock in Soia & Kyo

While it may be hard to believe there are definitely more coats on Amazon than just the Amazon coat. Sandra Bullock has actually worn one by the canadian brand Soia & Kyo which isn’t just available on Prime, it’s on sale, too.

Soia & Kyo Women's Alanis-n Ladies Hooded Down Coat

Jennifer Garner in Moncler

Of all the winter coat brands out there, Moncler is the most high-fashion. It even makes puffer coat gowns, and Shaliene Woodley actually wore one on the red carpet. For everyday wearability, though, Jennifer Garner opted for its standard model.

Moncler Bleu Hooded Lightweight Down Jacket

Madonna in Mackage

Madonna is known for her shocking fashion, but her winter coat collection is a little more subdued. While the Queen of Pop’s Mackage coat isn’t cheap, it’s definitely more affordable than similar options from rival brands.

Mackage Adali Hooded Down Coat

