10 Winter Accessories To Make You Not Hate Winter

Feb 09, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

Tired of wearing the same old jacket everyday? You are not alone. Dressing for freezing temperatures can be extremely boring, especially when you and all of your friends are rocking the same puffer coat. Don't get us wrong. We love the classic jackets. But if you really want to get out of your style rut, it's time to invest in something a bit more unexpected. No, you don't have to shell out cash on a new statement-making coat. But adding something as simple as a bright scarf to your collection can refresh your look.

Ahead, we've rounded up 10 accessories that will seriously get you excited about the last few weeks of winter.

VIDEO: Right Now Is the Best Time to Buy Winter Boots and Coats

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

HAIRSHEEP CASHMERE GLOVES

Put on a luxe pair of gloves, and you'll be able to face any temperature in style.

Hestra $160 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

SHIELD SUNGLASSES

Upgrade your aviators with a cool winter-edition that will also elevate your entire look.

Moncler $290 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

TWO-TONE RIBBED CASHMERE SOCKS

Keep cozy in bright socks that are street-style ready.

The Elder Statesman $115 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

WEATHERPROOF LEATHER BLOCK HEEL BOOTIES

Get ready to take on freezing rain or snow with a pair of weatherproof booties that are also chic.

Aquatalia $450 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

PADDINGTON RIB KNIT BEANIE

Give your beanie a cute upgrade with this Paddington bear version.

Maison Labiche $58 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

INSULTATED PAC BOOTS

No need to worry about damp socks with these babies. Plus the insulated boots are cool-girl approved.

Hunter $98 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

OVERSIZED WOOL SCARF

Go big when it comes to your scarves. And don't forget to add a splash of color.

& Other Stories $65 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

ROLL-NECK LAMBSWOOL COLLAR

Layer this cropped turtleneck over your favorite button-down blouse or under a jacket for extra warmth.

COS $69 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Ange Shawl

For extra warmth (and style), wrap a bright shawl that has hidden pockets around your neck.

Shrimps $350 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

FUR LEATHER BAG

Don't forget how powerful a chic bag can be. Slip this furry one over your wrist for a winter style boost.

Parme Marin $414 SHOP NOW

